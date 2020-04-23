COLCHESTER COUNTY – Families of victims who died in last weekend’s tragic mass killing can turn to the Municipality of Colchester County for financial support.

County council, in an emergency meeting on April 20, tabled a motion to provide financial support of up to $5,000 to victims’ families to help offset funeral expenses.

“Council shares the incredible heartbreak that so many are feeling at this time,” said Mayor Christine Blair in a press release. “The families of the victims are left to grieve such incredible loss. We felt that this was one way we could alleviate concerns related to funeral costs and allow families to fully focus on healing.”

County administration will put staff in place to help navigate any community member who needs assistance finding the support they need throughout this difficult time.

In memory of those lost, the flags at the Colchester municipal offices continue to be flown at half mast.

Here are some resources the municipality included in its release: