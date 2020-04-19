BASS RIVER – It’s a situation Tom Taggart never thought he’d have to be talking about as a municipal councillor.

Taggart is the District 10 councillor for Colchester County, a district that includes Portapique. He woke up around 7:30 a.m. on April 19 to news of an active shooter in the community, with advice to lock his doors and stay inside.

“My heart and prayers, they just go out to those people,” said Taggart, from his home in Bass River. “This is a cottage country sort of community, and I never imagined something like this would happen here.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a firearms incident the evening before, and it was around 11:30 p.m. when they publicly said they were responding to an active shooter incident. Residents were being told to stay inside and lock their doors.

“It’s hard to imagine what’s taken place. I have said so many times today that people live here because they feel safe.”

During the morning of April 19, RCMP constantly provided updates via Twitter in regards to their suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman. He made his way from Portapique, to the Debert, Glenholme, and Central Onslow areas, as well as headed toward Halifax on Highway 102.

He was driving, said RCMP, what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle, however they say it wasn’t one of theirs. Police also said it appeared Wortman was wearing an RCMP uniform.

Before lunch, RCMP say they took Wortman into custody.

Global News says they have confirmation from a number of sources that Wortman was shot dead, however RCMP public information officer Cpl. Jennifer Clarke would not confirm that information.

A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the RCMP.

Taggart said there’s been a tremendous amount of speculation on social media about the incident, but is awaiting confirmation from the RCMP at that press conference.

“I think everyone is anxiously awaiting that,” he said.

“This is a wonderful community, and we will come together, although I don’t know how. It’s hard to know what to say or think during this time, but I’m very comfortable as things play out that family, friends, and the community will do what they can do in this time.”

Nova Scotia Premier McNeil addressed the incident during Sunday’s coronavirus press conference, where he announced two more deaths in relation to the virus at one of the long-term care facilities.

McNeil said he awoke to the news of the active shooter in Colchester County, and called it “one of the most senseless acts of violence” the province has seen.

He said the investigation is still an active one, and he, along with many others, has questions.

“Now is not the time to speculate, or to spread rumours,” he said, adding everyone is in shock something of this magnitude could happen in Nova Scotia.

“We must stay strong, together.”

During the question and answer period of the conference, McNeil again addressed the incident.

“The horror would have impacted everyone in the community,” he said. “Their way of life would have been shattered.”

The Nova Scotia Health Authority placed four hospitals in the surrounding area under restrictions as the incident was unfolding. The health authority didn’t share any details as to the number of individuals who may have been transported to hospital as a result of the situation, or their conditions.

These hospital restrictions included:

Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro – 11:35 p.m., April 18

South Cumberland Community Care Centre in Parrsboro – 9:30 a.m., April 19

All Saint Springhill Hospital – 11 a.m., April 19

Cobequid Community Health Centre in Sackville – 11:30 a.m., April 19

All facilities remained open and continued to provide care, with the entrances locked and access controlled.

A decision was also made to close both the COVID-19 drive-through assessment centre located on the Colchester East Hants Health Centre property and the COVID-19 assessment and treatment centre, located at the adjacent Rath Eastlink Community Centre. Individuals with appointments were contacted directly. The COVID-19 primary assessment centre at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale remains open.