COLCHESTER COUNTY – Peter McCracken is running for the District 11 seat in the upcoming Municipality of Colchester County election.

“I am running for council because I want to be part of the level of government closest to the people,” said McCracken in a press release emailed to Hub Now and The Light. “I also believe that municipal councils need to shift from solely being caretakers of local services and budgets to champions of innovation and creating a vision for our communities. I can provide fresh ideas and forward thinking to achieve this shift.”

McCracken has been living and working in the Colchester County area for the past nine years, and his family, including his wife Lori, and children Sadie and Adam, settled in Bible Hill in 2016. He spent four years living in Bible Hill and Valley during his youth, as well.

He has 18 years of experience working in municipal and provincial government, and currently is a regional manager for the Communities, Sport and Recreation division for the province of Nova Scotia. His many years in government will give him the experience and knowledge to be a great municipal councillor.

He has a Masters degree in Public Administration from Dalhousie, and a Bachelor of Recreation and Leisure Studies from Brock University. In his spare time, he enjoys being outside camping, playing tennis, and enjoying a local trail or park. McCracken is also an advocate for inclusive and accessible communities that are welcoming of all citizens.

Over the years, he has volunteered in many worthwhile capacities, including the United Way of Colchester, the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships, the Canadian Cancer Society, minor hockey, School Advisory Council, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. He is also a proud past-president of Recreation Nova Scotia.

“As your councillor, I commit to being approachable, ensuring we are accountable for your tax dollars, and being engaged in issues that mean the most to you,” he said.

Residents can find some of McCracken’s priorities on his website, www.peterfordistrict11.ca.