COLCHESTER COUNTY – Laurie Sandeson is running in District 2 in the October 2020 municipal election for District 2 in Colchester County.

She recently retired from the Nova Scotia Public Service and now wants to give back to her community through serving as councillor with the County of Colchester.

Sandeson is no stranger to community service having a long history in volunteerism. She is the current chairwoman of the Colchester East Hants Health Centre Foundation, past-president of the Rotary Club of Truro, citizen representative on the Colchester County Flood Advisory Committee, member of the Session and Board of Stewards and Trustees at the Old Barns United Church, and board of directors member for the Cantabile Society.

While the County of Colchester has made great strides over the past several years in building infrastructure and helping to improve the lives of its residents, there is still much work to be done, says Sandeson. Three primary areas of focus for the District 2 candidate include health services, youth employment, and becoming a greener community.

Colchester County is fortunate to be part of the North Nova Family Residency Program. The Colchester East Hants Health Centre is home to a second cohort of medical students who are completing their family residency program in the community.

“We need to ensure that these new doctors feel welcome in Colchester County and will want to continue their practice here,” said Sandeson in a press release emailed to Hub Now and The Light. “In the area of youth employment, we need to embrace growing and emerging sectors of our economy such as tourism and hospitality, agriculture and food, and seniors’ services. More and more graduates will need to become entrepreneurial-focused and create their own employment opportunities.”

Sandeson says the municipality should continue its support for the Solar Colchester Program, and other climate change initiatives, as demand for the program is high, which indicates residents are keen to adopt greener energy solutions.

“On Oct. 17, I look forward to the support from citizens in District 2 to elect me as your new councillor for Colchester County. I am a good listener and have a collaborative approach to problem solving. Together, we can continue to grow a dynamic, forward-thinking and inclusive community where we love to live, work, and do business,” she said.