TRURO – Nominations have closed for the upcoming municipal election, and a number of candidates have been acclaimed within Colchester County.

The Municipality of Colchester County’s Election Day, as well as the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP), is Oct. 17, with a number of advance polls leading up to the election. Advance poll dates are Oct. 8, 13, 14, and 15.

To be eligible to vote in the election, people must be 18 years of age or older, as well as a Canadian citizen on the first advance polling day. Voters must also have been a resident in Nova Scotia for six months immediately before the first advance polling day, and a resident in the Municipality of Colchester and have been since immediately before the first advance polling day. Voters are also not otherwise disqualified to vote in municipal elections. Those who would be disqualified include the municipal returning officer, people serving a sentence in a penal or reform institution, or someone convicted of bribery under this Act in the six years preceding ordinary polling day.

To be eligible to vote in the CSAP election, the elector’s first language learned and still understood is French, or the elector received their primary school instruction in Canada in a French-first-language program, or the elector has a child who has received or is receiving primary or secondary school instruction in Canada in a French-first-language program.

If you’re unsure of your eligibility or if you’re registered to vote, contact the Municipality of Colchester County returning office, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at 1 Church St., Truro, by calling 902-890-6780 or 902-897-3182, or email gwheeler@colchester.ca or dgraham@colchester.ca.

The candidates for the Municipality of Colchester County and CSAP election include (alphabetical order by last name):

Mayor

Christine Blair (incumbent)

Bob Taylor

Councillors

District 1

Eric Boutilier (acclaimed)

District 2

Heather Boyd

Laurie Sandeson

District 3

Geoff Stewart (acclaimed)

District 4

Mike Cooper (incumbent)

John Vissers

District 5

Colleen Doucette

Lloyd Gibbs (incumbent)

Tim Johnson

District 6

Karen MacKenzie (acclaimed)

District 7

Mike Gregory (incumbent)

John Sellers

District 8

Stanley Hampton

Edwin MacQuarrie

Lisa Patton

District 9

Marie Benoit

Bob Pash (incumbent)

Susan Taylor

District 10

Tom Taggart (acclaimed)

District 11

Peter McCracken

Wade Parker (incumbent)

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP)