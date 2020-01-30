TRURO – For the first time in Truro’s history, Interfaith Harmony Week will be celebrated.

The week, established by the United Nations in 2010, runs from Feb. 2 to 9, and is celebrating its 10th anniversary of observation this year.

“The hope was that by designating this week in Truro, we would promote the different faiths, and engaging the community through communication and learning,” said Rev. Valerie Kingsbury, from First United Church in Truro. “It’s about pulling religions together. We all have a common concern for humanity and creation.”

Interfaith Harmony Week is celebrated, she says, throughout the world, with the closest celebration being Halifax. One Colchester County resident knew about the celebrations, and reached out to the various faith traditions in the communities to see if they could all get together and have a conversation.

“Those of us that responded came together and we all realize we are all very passionate about or diversity, and our commonness,” said Kingsbury. “We’re excited to be working together. In Truro, we’re hoping to raise awareness because there are a lot of faith traditions, and a lot that people don’t know exist.”

Kingsbury said there is a prominent Christian presence in the county.

“But in reality, we have a wealth of faith traditions here that contribute to who we are as people.”

Through the discussions of celebrating Interfaith Harmony Week, the Cobequid Interfaith Council was formed with representatives from a number of the faith traditions – Baha’I, Islam, Buddhist, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Taoist, Pagans, Christians, and Sikhs.

The council created a series of events to recognize Interfaith Harmony Week. It will kick off with an expo, where various faith traditions will be represented, where visitors can ask questions and get information.

“Throughout the week, people will be invited to explore the sacred spaces of the traditions,” said Kingsbury.

The week will end with an interfaith service where all faith traditions will participate.

“It will highlight some of the readings or rituals, and music that pull us all together,” said Kingsbury.

“This week is to celebrate that we are all connected in some way, even though we may focus on our own pathway. If we don’t hear the other voices around us, we miss the opportunity to learn, to grow, and to create a community as a whole.”

She said by coming together and creating a council, it gives them a chance to open up the dialogue and continue with discussions year-round.

“We are all fueled by much of what’s happening in the community and the world. Part of coming together is tearing down some of the barriers. Because we are different is not a cause for fear – it can build us up, make us more whole, and make us more responsive to the things happening around us,” said Kingsbury.

Interfaith Harmony Week events, Feb. 2-9