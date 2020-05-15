TRURO – The Municipality of Colchester County has approved its new operating budget for 2020-21.

A release from the county says the budgeting process was “especially challenging” this year due to uncertainties council faced in relation to the coronavirus. Like many others, council met through virtual meetings on Zoom, rather than in person.

That didn’t stop them, however, from achieving a balanced budget without increasing the tax rates.

“We recognize that many of our residents and businesses may be struggling right now,” said Mayor Christine Blair in the release. “We worked hard to find ways to reduce spending without impacting our high standard of service, to ensure that we could keep our tax rates the same.”

The mayor says the councilors are proud to have one of the lowest rural tax rates in the province, while continuing to invest in reserve funds for emergencies that may arise, while also investing in capital projects to improve infrastructure that will help stimulate the local economy.

“I believe we are well positioned to work through these trying times,” said Blair.

Costs for provincial and federal services, such as schools, housing, libraries, and assessment services (provincial), as well as federal policing services, increased by almost three per cent for 2020-21, or $389,081, for a total of $14,463,224.

“I’m very proud that in this budget we continue to financially support hard-working community organizations throughout Colchester County,” said the mayor, noting the municipality provides extensive funding for facilities, programs, events, and many not-for-profit community groups in the county.

“It is the vital work that these organizations do that makes our communities wonderful and caring places to live in.”