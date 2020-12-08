TRURO – A 26-year-old Colchester County man was seriously injured after being struck by a freight train on Dec. 8.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Truro Police Service responded to a call of a freight train striking a male pedestrian. According to police, the man was in an unauthorized area of the train tracks.

The man has been transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

Police remain on scene and the investigation continues with CN Police.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to all Truro Police at 902-895-5351.