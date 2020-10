COLCHESTER COUNTY – Christine Blair will continue in the Municipality of Colchester County’s mayoral seat.

The unofficial results of the municipal election show Blair win over Bob Taylor. Official results will be available on Oct. 20.

The results of the election:

Mayor

Christine Blair – 5,739

Bob Taylor – 3,071

District 1

Eric Boutilier – acclaimed

District 2

Heather Boyd – 376

Laurie Sandeson – 409 – elected

District 3

Geoff Stewart – acclaimed

District 4

Mike Cooper – 377 – elected

John Vissers – 272

District 5

Colleen Doucette – 62

Lloyd Gibbs – 387

Tim Johnson – 460 – elected

District 6

Karen MacKenzie – acclaimed

District 7

Mike Gregory – 720 – elected

John Sellers – 401

District 8

Stan Hampton – 99

Edwin MacQuarrie – 136

Lisa Patton – 684 – elected

District 9

Marie Benoit – 794 – elected

Bob Pash – 287

Susan Taylor – 86

District 10

Tom Taggart – acclaimed

District 11