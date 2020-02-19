TRURO – Lisa Patton admits she’s a ‘lifer’ when it comes to 4-H.

Having spent four years in the agricultural program when she was a teenager, Patton knew how much of a great experience and opportunity it was. Since then, her two daughters are involved – with one aging out of the program with this – and she remains active as a volunteer with the Truro North River club, and is the president of the Colchester County 4-H council.

And now, she’s been named the national 4-H volunteer of the year.

“The biggest honour for me is that I was nominated by two of our 4-H members,” said Patton, about the club’s co-presidents nominating her for the role. “It’s the fact I was recognized by the 4-H members who value what I’ve been doing with the program and the members. It’s humbling, and I’m honoured at the same time.”

With seven clubs in Colchester County, Patton said she can’t do anything without being surrounded by great leaders. She knows first-hand the mentorships being involved in 4-H provides, and she still has hers from her own days as a member that she looks up to.

While she left the program at around the age of 17 for employment, Patton was re-introduced to the program 15 years ago when her oldest daughter was six.

“She wanted to show her chocolate lab,” said Patton, a smile breaking out on her face. Yes, they could have looked to show competitions for dogs to have her daughter participate in, but instead, Patton thought 4-H might be a good fight.

There wasn’t a program at the time for dog showing, so Patton led the program as a parent.

“It’s really bittersweet for me, because this year she is 21 and ages out of the program,” she said, adding her second daughter is 19 and remains in the program. “But I know she’ll come back as a leader.”

One of the fondest memories Patton has of her time as a 4-H member is from her time with the Onslow-Belmont 4-H Club.

The club’s monthly meetings were held at the home of the general leader, Millie Hamilton.

“I always looked forward to our meetings in her front room where she always served us a snack of some sort,” said Patton. “The feeling of “home” that came with those 4-H meetings along with the mentorship and words of wisdom that Millie always provided us is a memory I will always cherish.”

Now that she’s older and her children will soon be out of the program as members, Patton knows she will continue doing whatever she can with the program.

“I think I’m a lifer,” she said. “Once you’re hooked, you’re hooked. Yes, some days are overwhelming because we all have fulltime jobs, but 4-H really hooks you, and it keeps you. I think that’s a real compliment to the program.”

Through the volunteer of the year honour, Patton had the chance to travel to Ottawa to attend this year’s leader’s conference. She was able to participate in any of the sessions she was interested in, and it was the one on engagement that really caught her eye.

“I’m always looking at ways to engage the younger members so they get the most out of the program they possibly can, as well as engaging the older members on staying in the program, because I know the importance of staying in the program.”

Patton said her daughter was able to have her second year of university tuition covered by a scholarship through the 4-H program.

But it’s not just about the members when it comes to the Truro North River Club that Patton enjoys.

“We’re only as good as the support from our families,” she said, which is why the club calls itself a family affair.

Any event the club hosts, says Patton, the members’ family members are also involved. It could just be a night of bowling, but parents, siblings, and grandparents can all participate.

“It’s that support the member gets to see standing behind them,” she said of the importance to have the family involved. “We’re constantly forming bonds that are lasting. We’re making memories, and that’s important when teaching new skills.”