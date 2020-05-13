TRURO – A change to the local hospice society’s Bucket List fundraiser will help the organization’s staff focus on programming and services.

Stacey Harrison, executive director of the Colchester East Hants Hospice Society, says the weekly 50/50 toonie fundraiser had been suspended due to the pandemic, so they took the suspension as an opportunity for a revamp.

By doing so, it allows their minimal staff members to focus on the essentials – programming and services offered.

“Every angle of our grief and bereavement support services have been touched,” said Harrison, in regards to recent tragic events that have hit Colchester County. “From traumatic to a missing person, to COVID-19 and self-isolation.”

The organization was in its third year of the 50/50 model, and while they did increase their revenue, Harrison said they were anticipating a number of changes with the renewal of their Alcohol and Gaming license, including extra costs.

“As a team of five and being a not-for-profit, those all factored in,” she said, about the changes that were coming. “And we heard from our players about possibly less number of rollovers, with a bigger pot.”

She said it was time to look at ways of increasing their revenue, while also focusing on the grief and bereavement services that are now in a time of need with the tragedies. Plus, she said their organization didn’t want to compete with a like-minded one such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colchester with its Big Bucks.

Going from a weekly 50/50 model fundraiser, hospice is now offering the Bucket List Lotto, with a one-time ticket purchase for $50. The ticket is good for a $1,000 draw every two weeks, with the opportunity to win more than once. For the first year, a limited number of tickets will be available – 750.

“We’re over half sold now,” said Harrison, adding the draws will begin on July 1.

From the expense side of things, Harrison says the change will allow hospice to reduce its expenses on things, such as the previous buckets at various drop-off locations and having to pick them up.

“And we’ve seen a significant increase in revenue from where we were at,” she said. “There’s a bigger pot with every draw, and we have more consistency with this model.”

With no government funding, the hospice society relies heavily on fundraisers and donations. Operating fundraisers often takes time away from offering services to the community, but Harrison says this change has already allowed the team to put their focus back on developing programs and services.

With the Portapique mass shooting, Harrison said the society has received national exposure, which is helping increase their presence in the local community.

“There are a lot of people out there who still think we have patient beds at our office,” she said, adding that’s not the case. “These tragedies have allowed us to focus on our grief and bereavement services and to build capacity in the community.”

She said two social workers with the society offer a family-centered grief model – one focuses on adults, with the other children-focused. But together, she says, they make that family-centered model.

“We are grief support, not therapy or counselling. It’s more of a safe and accessible space for people to understand grief,” she said.

With just a little more than three weeks passing since 22 people were killed in the mass shooting, Harrison says their grief and bereavement services are being accessed, but suspects more will come in time.

“The shock of it all is still wearing off, so I think the bulk of (people seeking our services) will happen in the next month or so.”

She says victim services is usually the first phase in the process, and the society offers more community support and education resources.

For more information on the services or programs offered through the Colchester East Hants Hospice Society, call the office at 902-893-3265 or email questions@cehhospice.org. Those wishing to purchase a Bucket List Lotto ticket can also call or email.