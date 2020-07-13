TRURO – Library lovers rejoice.

Starting July 14, the branches of the Colchester-East Hants Public Library will be re-opening to the public with a number of conditions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were in the same boat as every other business or organization,” said chief executive officer Tiffany Bartlett, in regards to the pandemic. “We put our pandemic policy in place and as of March 16, we were closed to the public and our staff were working from home.”

Throughout the last four months, Bartlett says staff were busy building up their virtual service offerings, relaying messages to the public via phone, email, and social media, and ramping up their resources, such as digital collections and electronic resources.

Rocket Languages – an online language course – was launched for patrons, and Hoopla was introduced for streaming of movies and audio books.

“There were no holds or waitlist when it came to Hoopla,” said Bartlett.

Planning began to bring staff members back when case numbers remained low and restrictions started to ease, and the library staff returned in June.

“We launched an expanded book by mail service for all residents of Colchester and East Hants, which allows them to take out 10 items at a time, and includes a pre-paid mailing label to send the items back,” she said.

Libraries also started offering a take-out or contactless curbside pick-up for items.

“We had heard from lots of people who said they really missed our library books,” Bartlett said.

With staff back inside the branches, they’ve been busy reconfiguring the respective library spaces to provide optimal physical distancing for patrons visiting the branches.

“I can’t speak enough to the tremendous job the staff members have done. We’ve reduced our seating considerably, as well as public computers. We are limiting our computer use per day to one hour, so everyone has a chance to use them.”

Bartlett said WIFI is still available at the branches so patrons are able to bring their own devices.

With public health protocols being followed, Bartlett said the library has had to postpone offering in-person programming, and even the Summer Reading Club has moved to a virtual platform this year.

“Plus, we’re soon launching our new Take and Make kits, which are packs of activities for people to take home and work on,” said Bartlett.

Truro branch

In Truro, Bartlett says the library “looks great” for patrons when they return, however the branch will see a reduction in operating hours “in order to meet our operating requirements under COVID-19.”

The Truro branch will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays, with hours of operation for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays being 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be open one evening a week, with Wednesday being open to the public from 1 to 8 p.m.

“We have implemented a staff navigator role at each location, so they will greet patrons and explain our safety protocols,” said Bartlett, adding staff at all locations will also be cleaning the frequently used surfaces more frequently.

Stewiacke branch

“The team has done a phenomenal job,” said the chief executive officer. “The branch was quite cluttered so we’ve reduced the size of our collection a little bit. It’s really opened things up.”

The Stewiacke branch, due to its size, will only be allowing five people in at a time, and only one computer remains for public use.

“Unfortunately that’s all we could allow, and most of the seating had to go,” Bartlett added.

Tatamagouche branch

“Tatamagouche’s take-out window is pretty awesome, and the branch looks great,” said Bartlett. “The branch is looking great. I have to say, some of the branches have never looked better.”

Patrons to the Tatamagouche branch will see the public computers reduced down to two, and 15 patrons will be allowed in at one time to allow for distancing.

During the pandemic, library staff turned to a virtual platform to bring storytime to its younger members via video.

“In the next week or two we will have more announcements on our virtual programming for the summer,” said Bartlett.

“We’re really excited to welcome people back.”

For more information on the library’s protocols when it comes to re-opening, as well as information pertaining to its Elmsdale branch, visit lovemylibrary.ca.