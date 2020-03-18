TRURO – The Colchester Food Bank is committed to serving its clients for as long as possible during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The food bank’s board of directors had an emergency meeting on March 17 to discuss the matter.

Leanne Roberts said the pandemic is something new to all the board members, and they don’t have instructions on how to handle things.

“We’re doing the best we can in these unsettled times,” she said in an email.

Roberts says the food bank will continue serving clients “as long as we have supplies and it is safe to do so.”

Clients will continue to be served between 1 and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“We have had to alter how we serve those clients, to limit exposure both for them, our limited volunteers, and lone staff member,” she said. “Clients will be served through the side entrance of the food bank – one person at a time.”

The food bank will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and all other volunteers and programs are suspended for the time being.

She said many in the community have been reaching out to see how they can support the food bank, and Roberts said people are encouraged to make a monetary donation through their website

