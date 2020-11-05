TRURO – While their numbers decreased slightly at the beginning of the pandemic, that’s not the case anymore at the Colchester Food Bank.

Leanne Roberts, chairwoman of the public relations committee, says the food bank has been seeing a “steady increase” in their numbers once again.

“On average, we are currently serving over 400 households per month,” said Roberts.

And with the holidays approaching, the food bank is hoping the public will be just as generous as it has been in years past.

Leading up to the holidays, an annual 12-hour food drive has been held, bringing in thousands of pounds of food and monetary donations.

“While our food drive needs to be altered slightly to keep everyone safe, it will be going ahead on Nov. 19,” said Roberts.

The drive-thru food drive will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the food bank (located off Dominion Street in Truro).

Those wishing to give can collect their items, such as canned and non-perishable food items or personal care hygiene items, and place them in the trunk of their vehicle.

The rear parking lot will have a driveway clearly marked ‘enter’, which allows patrons to pull up to the food bank’s back door. The donor can place their items in the bin themselves, or pop their trunk to have a volunteer do so. Much like in previous years, the donor doesn’t even have to leave their vehicle.

Once the donation has been made, vehicles exit through the side parking lot, which will be clearly marked.

Anyone wishing to make monetary donations at that time should have the donation in a sealed envelope with address on the outside, so tax receipts can be mailed.

“In addition to our food drive, we have started our Reverse Advent Calendar again this year,” said Roberts. “Last year was our first year and we saw 30 boxes in total come to support our Christmas boxes.”

The Reverse Advent Calendar sees participants gather items specified over a 24-day period. Once the box is complete, it can be dropped off at the food bank. Completing the boxes a month before Christmas allows the food bank to get the boxes where they’re needed in time for the holidays.

“We’re doing our very best to not let COVID-19 be the Grinch who stole Christmas for our neighbours in needs. If, as a community, we all come together, we can make sure the magic of Christmas comes to everyone,” said Roberts.

Now eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, the food bank took things day-by-day at the beginning. Like many other non-profit organizations, no policy or procedure had been in place to deal with the unprecedented time.

“We knew we needed to stay open for as long as we could to reassure the community and our clients that we would be here to help them through it,” she said.

A number of factors played into the decrease months ago, such as operating on a skeleton crew of volunteers and a lone staff member. Many in the community didn’t know the food bank remained open, and there were others afraid to go outside. Some clients rely on someone else to take them to the food bank, and that reliance wasn’t available.

But that didn’t stop the community from giving to the organization.

“During such stressful times, so many reached out to us,” Roberts said.

Schools donated their breakfast and milk supplies from their school-based food programs; businesses who closed their doors donated their food inventory to make sure it could go to someone who could use it. And individuals, businesses, and even government gave food and monetary donations.

“They wanted to ensure that our neighbours in need were being taken care of too. We saw first-hand that we were better together. And while so many people were losing so much, we never once lost the support of Colchester County,” said Roberts.

If anyone wishes to make a monetary donation to the food bank from the comfort of their home, they can visit the organization’s website (www.colchesterfoodbank.com) and make their donation through the canadahelps.org link. Tax receipts will be mailed to the address the donor provides.

Any group, organization, or business interested in setting up a box to collect donations, arrangements can be made by calling 902-893-4566 to have the box picked up on Nov. 19.

Reverse Advent Calendar wish list (completed boxes can be dropped off at the food bank, 580 Prince St.):

Day 1: canned cranberries

Day 2: canned gravy

Day 3: cake mix

Day 4: can of frosting

Day 5: canned milk

Day 6: pasta sauce

Day 7: pasta

Day 8: sugar

Day 9: rice

Day 10: box of stuffing

Day 11: peanut butter

Day 12: box of cereal

Day 13: tea or coffee

Day 14: pancake mix

Day 15: pancake syrup

Day 16: juice

Day 17: box of crackers

Day 18: Christmas candy

Day 19: potatoes

Day 20: onions

Day 21: turnip

Day 22: oranges

Day 23: carrots

Day 24: apples