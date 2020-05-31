TRURO – Two local organizations are teaming up to provide support for businesses preparing to re-open or expand services, supported by municipalities and other partners.

The Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Truro Partnership (DTP) are preparing free packages for businesses in Truro and Colchester. The packages will include front of store signage, a physical distancing floor decal, resources to find appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), encouraging support of local providers, and resources and tips for developing COVID-19 workplace prevention plans.

“The province has been clear with its message that businesses need to have a plan in place to demonstrate safe operation of their locations to customers,” said Sherry Martell, chamber of commerce executive director, in a press release. “As businesses in Truro, and throughout Colchester County, get ready to re-open and expand operations, we want to support them to ensure customers see consistent safety messages to reduce fear while boosting confidence that it is safe to come out and support our local economy.”

The chamber and DTP combined resources to organize the packages, which are also financially supported by the Town of Truro, Municipality of the County of Colchester, Village of Bible Hill, and Town of Stewiacke.

“We hope that these re-opening packages ease a little bit of stress for business owners as they prepare to re-open their doors. We are doing our best to listen to businesses and support their needs as we all transition into the next phase,” said DTP executive director Jenn Mantin. “The next steps will be ensuring that there is consistent messaging so customers feel safe and also understand the importance of supporting local at this time.”

The two organizations hosted a series of three information sessions to help businesses prepare for re-opening following a more than 70 day-long state of emergency order in the province. The province announced on May 27 that many businesses previously mandated to close could re-open as of June 5 if they have a workplace prevention plan in place.

“The chamber and partnership want businesses to know we are here to help them during these challenging times that are overwhelming for so many people,” said Martell. “Our organizations offer support in a variety of ways and connect businesses with the resources they need to comply with new guidelines for operating with the increased risk of COVID-19 in our workplaces.”

The partners anticipate packages will be ready for distribution to businesses during the first week of June. More details on how to receive packages will be available on the chamber and partnership’s websites and social media channels. Businesses that would like to be added to a distribution list to receive a package are asked to email oa@tcchamber.ca or info@downtowntruro.ca.

For more information on this project visit www.trurocolchesterchamber.com or downtowntruro.ca/.