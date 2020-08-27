TRURO – More than 1,000 deliveries were made through a free service offered to businesses and customers for three months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenn Mantin, executive director of the Downtown Truro Partnership (DTP), said 1,050 deliveries were made to residents in Colchester and Pictou counties, as well as East Hants, from late March to early July.

The free online delivery service came about, she says, after a strategy session with some business owners and the Town of Truro about the needs of businesses in the early part of the pandemic.

“One of the biggest issues is that business owners cut their overhead costs, which meant many had a very small staff, or if only the business owner, and they didn’t anticipate the demand,” she said. “That was great, because it meant a loyal customer base, but people were ordering products through Facebook, email, and even text messages, and when it came to delivery, the business owner just couldn’t facilitate that.”

To offer support to local businesses, the town and partnership came together to create the communal service, which was free to businesses and their customers. Deliveries happened once a week to all three areas.

“We would collect the packages on a Thursday night, and then we’d have five or six different routes on Friday, with contact-less delivery,” said Mantin.

In total, 20 downtown businesses participated, and Mantin says the anticipated return on investment is about $40,000 back into the local economy, “based on the packages and the deliveries.”

The service ended on July 3 as the demand began to decrease, which the executive director says was due in part to people being away on vacation.

The partnership was one of a number of business organizations to come together to create an online survey to look at the shopping habits of Colchester consumers during the pandemic. More than 600 people responded to the survey, which included a question in regards to the delivery service.

The questionnaire asked if respondents would be interested in seeing the service continue, to which 67 per cent of participants saying yes.

Mantin says the DTP will be partnering with the Truro and Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity to conduct market research about a possible second phase to the delivery service.

“We’re very hopeful there will be a second round (of deliveries),” said Mantin. “We will do specific market research on it. The cool thing is that this turned out to be a pilot project and now we have an opportunity to see where it could go.”

She says there was a huge demand to have deliveries within Halifax Regional Municipality, however their resources were limited and they weren’t able to service that area.

“It’s something to look into, for sure,” said Mantin. “We know a lot of businesses did their own individual deliveries to that area.”