TRURO – No charges will be laid against an RCMP officer after a mental health call resulted in a man suffering a gunshot wound to his neck and collarbone.

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) released its investigation report into the Jan. 6 incident in Colchester County.

That afternoon, RCMP officers responded to a mental health call where a man was threatening self-harm.

While attempting to de-escalate the situation, an alternation between the man and officers occurred resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of the man. Paramedics responded and transported the man to hospital.

In a press release regarding the report, director Felix Cacchione wrote the “officers attempted for quite some time to reason with the male, however, despite their best efforts to dissuade the individual from taking his own life, he would not deviate from his stated intention.”

While the man was distracted, “an officer rushed toward the male and was able to move the rifle away from his head. As he did so, the male was able to fire the rifle, grazing his neck and collarbone.”

Based on evidence from a body camera worn by the subject officer, as well as the man’s uncle who witnessed the interaction, Cacchione says “the officer did what was necessary to prevent the man from taking his own life.”

The full report is available at http://sirt.novascotia.ca.