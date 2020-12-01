BEAVER BROOK – Police are searching for a 57-year-old woman last seen in Beaver Brook in Highway 236 on Nov. 28.

Shelley Whidden is a Caucasian woman, standing 5-5, weighing 200 pounds, with long blond hair and hazel eyes. There is no description of the clothing she was wearing when last seen.

She may be driving a grey Toyota Rav4 with dog stickers on the rear window and Nova Scotia license plate FDV559. She may be travelling with two dogs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shelley Whidden is asked to contact Bible Hill RCMP at 902-896-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app. File #20201747541.