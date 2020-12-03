TRURO – An aging passenger bus with the Colchester Transportation Cooperative Ltd. (CTCL) has been replaced thanks to provincial funding.

The non-profit organization was the recipient of $75,000 from the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage’s Accessible Transportation Assistance Program. The funding allowed the CTCL to purchase a 2021 18-passenger bus to replace a similar one from 2013.

“That bus was old and we were certainly over the kilometres we would normally use them for,” said Sue Taylor, CTCL’s executive director. “It was starting to cost us a lot for repairs. It is still drivable, but for our needs, it was starting to cost too much money.”

The new bus arrived the last week of October and joins the other five vehicles already in the organization’s fleet.

“We’re certainly appreciative of the Department of Communities, Culture, and Heritage for their contribution from the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program,” said Taylor. The organization also receives annual funding from the department’s Community Transportation Assistance Program.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, at least five of the six vehicles would be on the road transporting passengers five days a week. Over the last eight months, usage dropped significantly.

“We’ve taken a definite hit because of COVID, but it’s starting to pick up now that people are becoming more comfortable going out,” said Taylor.

During the pandemic, three vehicles are on the roads Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; while Tuesday and Thursday sees two taking clients where they need to go.

From April to December 2019, the CTCL’s vehicles drove 91,683 kilometres. For the same period this year, it’s estimated to be just over 37,600.

“As you can see, COVID has really taken a kick on us. We’re adjusting costs where we need to. Our drivers were laid off initially, but I just brought my last one back this week,” said Taylor.

With one driver coming upon retirement, Taylor says they’ll be hiring to replace them, and she anticipates needing a couple more.

“We have a trip to Tatamagouche three days a week, plus one trip daily to Stewiacke,” she said.

“Things are starting to build back up as we start bringing other clients back into the fold. We’ve had a lot of clients we’re taking back and forth to work we didn’t have before, so our dynamics are changing back up a bit.”

Before the pandemic hit, an average month saw close to 2,000 passengers. During Nov. 2020, 605 passengers were transported. The ages of passengers range from early 20’s to those in their 90’s.

The organization’s services can be utilized by anyone of any age and the list of services can be found online at https://ctcl.ruralrides.ca/, by calling 902-896-7433, or emailing ctcl@ns.sympatico.ca for bookings, or ctcl@bellaliant.com for general enquiries.