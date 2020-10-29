TRURO – For Faye Beaton, Christmas is all about giving.

That’s why she’s once again creating stockings for those who rely on the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission organization in Truro.

“We are Truro,” said Beaton, about why she’s hoping the public and even businesses will once again help her fill 100 Christmas stockings. “I always say we are a small town with a big heart. That’s how I feel about living here. I can feel it.”

Last year, Beaton asked the pastor at Souls Harbour, located on King Street, if she could work on putting together stockings for those who utilize the non-profit organization. The project began at the organization’s facility in Halifax, and those in Truro were relying on any stockings that may have been leftover.

“I volunteered weekly at Souls Harbour until COVID-19 hit, so I know these people,” Beaton explained. “They are everyday people who are struggling. They are marginalized. They’re sharing rooms, they don’t have money for food. Many don’t have families at Christmastime. I know a lot of them and for some, all they get at Christmas is a stocking.”

Beaton, a support coordinator with the mission, had a goal of 50 stockings last year, however managed to put together 100. Almost all were given away at the end of their Christmas dinner, with the remainder still going out in the community after the fact.

“I try to make sure the stockings aren’t just toothpaste and things like that, but include some fun little things, too. I always make sure each stocking has a warm pair of socks or mitts.”

The stockings, says Beaton, are more important this year. The need in the community has increased during the coronavirus pandemic with 98 participating in their Thanksgiving dinner this year. Last year’s Christmas dinner saw roughly 70.

The Christmas dinner this year, however, may be different than the year previous. Beaton says they may not be able to offer a sit-down dinner, but instead have a warm meal to go. The stocking would still be included.

“I really want everyone to feel good after their Christmas meal,” Beaton said, adding she’s run into mission guests recently who have already asked if the stockings would be available. “I know they really look forward to it.”

Beaton says the project is a simple one, especially if shared by many people. She says it’s a great project for the entire family, including children.

“It’s such a big thing for people to do. It’s such a good thing to teach families.”

She’s also hoping businesses will participate, and she’s planning on distributing letters locally to try and pique interest.

If anyone comes across an empty stocking with a letter in public, they’re encouraged to take it home, fill it, and return it to Beaton.

“Last year, the guests were all like children at Christmas, with their stockings overflowing,” she said.

Not everyone is able to fill a stocking on their own, and Beaton says those who can’t can still participate if they are interested. They’re encouraged to pick up an item or two to donate, and Beaton will put together stockings with those items.

Stockings can be handmade or purchased, including from dollar stores. Stocking stuffers can be left unwrapped, although wrapped items are also welcome. For those who wish to wrap their items, Beaton is asking a green ribbon to be tied at the top of stockings for men, and red ribbon used if the stocking is for a woman. Stockings with no ribbons will be treated as unisex.

Stocking stuffer ideas include instant coffee, tea, creamer and sugar packets; chocolate; gum; hot chocolate packets; Cup-a-Soup or instant noodles; comb; washcloth; lozenges; toothbrush and toothpaste; deodorant; and more.

Gift cards are welcome, however Beaton is requesting any cards be in an envelope or bag, which can be given out on an individual need basis.

If anyone has individual items to donate, they can contact Faye Baton at faye@eastlink.ca, or 902-890-6790. She can also be contacted when stockings are complete.

The deadline to have stockings completed is mid-December.

“These guests at Souls Harbour so easily could be you or me,” said Beaton. “They’re very humble people.”