The Lotus Centre has long been providing women in the community with free essential items such as feminine hygiene products, other hygiene products like soap, shampoo, deodorant, and women’s gently used clothing through ‘Jackie’s Closet.’

All of these items are generously donated by caring people in the community. However, the centre’s executive director, Michaela MacLachlan, noticed there was one item of clothing that was lacking in donations – new underwear.

“There are some things that just make a person feel great, and one of them is new, clean, and comfortable underwear. It’s a matter of dignity and self-respect,” she said, in a press release.

MacLachlan has been with the centre for 11 years and has seen the steady rise in the use of Jackie’s Closet.

“Women can come in, browse through, and take whatever items they need, and the closet is busy,” she said. “We also receive donations of clothing on a regular basis.”

The Panty Project came about after realizing that some women were lacking new underwear, which is a basic staple.

“We decided to ask for help and boy did we get it,” MacLachlan said.

Donations have been pouring in from individuals, as well as groups such as the students at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Truro campus. Julie Crouse, a faculty member at the campus, shared the request with her students in the Human Services Program and they decided to do something about it.

“I was so pleased that the Lotus Centre reached out for support for this initiative, it is a fantastic example of community engagement,” said Crouse. “The students and staff at NSCC were very supportive of the Panty Project – they not only collected donations but the students created posters and displays about the importance of being able to have access to clean underwear. Some students were very surprised about the need in our community for something as simple as a pair of panties, which opened up a crucial dialogue about privilege and marginalization in a tangible way in the classroom.”

The Panty Project is an ongoing initiative of The Lotus Centre. Donations of new, packaged women’s underwear in all sizes (larger sizes are in high demand) can be dropped off at the centre at 67 Dominion St., Truro, during their operating hours – Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.