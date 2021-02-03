TRURO – Seniors aged 80 and older will be the first in the province to attend community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The first clinic will be Feb. 22 in Halifax, and those 80 and older can receive the vaccine.

Age will be the primary factor for who gets immunized at the community-based clinics. Once those 80 and older receive the vaccine, those 75-79 will be able to do the same.

Vaccinations will continue in declining five-year age blocks until all those in the province are vaccinated.

“The greatest risk factor for COVID-19 patients is their age,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a government press release. “As vaccine supply increases, we are preparing to launch community clinics across the province to immunize as many people as quickly as possible, starting with those at greatest risk – our older Nova Scotians.”

The first community-based clinic will inform the set-up of future clinics.

Those eligible to participate in the clinic will be identified by MSI and contacted directly by mail to schedule their appointments.

Nine more community-based clinics in Halifax Regional Municipality, Truro, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Kentville, Yarmouth, Antigonish, Amherst and Bridgewater are planned in March for those 80 and older.

“Some Nova Scotians will continue to receive their vaccine through targeted health-care worker clinics or in long-term care, but we know that overall the greatest risk is age,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “An age-based approach is also the fastest and simplest way to get vaccine into arms. We are ready to ramp up our immunization efforts as more vaccine enters our province.”

Prototype clinics will also launch in pharmacies in early March for pharmacists and physicians wishing to administer the vaccine.

The following groups will continue to be prioritized in Phase 1:

those who work directly with patients in hospital or patients in their home

those who live and work in long-term care homes and their designated caregivers

those who live and work in Department of Community Services facilities like adult residential care centres, regional rehabilitation centres and residential care facilities

The province is engaging with First Nations and African Nova Scotian communities during Phase 1 to understand the needs of the communities.

The following groups will continue to be prioritized in Phase 2:

anyone who works in a hospital and may come into contact with patients

doctors and nurses who work in the community

dentists and dental hygienists

pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

those who live in large group settings and those who work directly with them, including correctional facilities, shelters and temporary foreign workers’ quarters

those who are required to regularly travel in and out of the province for work, such as truck drivers and rotational workers. This does not apply to people who live in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick and cross the border every day for work

those who are responsible for food security and can’t maintain public health protocols due to the nature of their work, including those in food processing plants

All other Nova Scotians, regardless of profession or health condition, will receive the vaccine based on their age.