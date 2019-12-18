TRURO

Students want to have a hand in creating the space they’re living in.

That’s why some of the 15 students at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Truro campus decided to participate in this year’s Challenge Nova Scotia. Challenge Nova Scotia is an annual 12-hour event that calls on students to help come up with solutions to problems affecting the province. This year, Premier Stephen McNeil posed the question to the students on 12 campuses through a video: what new supports can the province engage to encourage more Nova Scotians to start their own business and help those businesses unlock their potential and become ‘high-growth’ businesses?

Daniel Krepsky, Maltimore Bennett, Suzanne Carr, and John Henderson formed one of the four Truro teams to tackle the question. They spent hours brainstorming ideas, listening to mentors from the community, and then created a 90-second video with their solution.

Henderson said the question was a good one.

“This topic needs to be brought up,” he said, adding the topic was included in the Ivany Report. “The government also recognizes this as an issue and wants to get us involved.”

Bennett said the first thing the group talked about was getting companies together.

“Most aren’t communicating,” he said.

“And that’s the most millennial thing – connecting them all,” added Henderson. “If no one is communicating, you need to stick them in the same room so they talk.”

Connecting businesses together is essential, says Krepsky, “in order for them to have constant growth.”

This year, the Truro campus decided to do something different during the event and brought in mentors from the community. Representatives from local businesses or organizations including those such as ACOA, Community Credit Union, CIBC, Truro Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity, Ocean Sonics, and Sobeys. The mentors each had a chance to visit with the four teams to talk about their ideas.

“The mentors all told us the same thing,” said Henderson, “in that no one knows how to function together. There’s no communication, and when there’s no communication, no one knows what the others are doing.”

In getting their question, Carr said the group tried to search online for ideas, however came up empty-handed.

“That’s how fragmented the province is for something like this, no one can find what they’re looking for,” she said.

Although the Truro team didn’t place in the top three, they were all looking forward to the experience. With an interest in marketing, Carr thought it was an incredible opportunity to participate.

For both Krepsky and Bennett, it was about being involved in the future of some place new for them.

“I’m new to all these things,” said Bennett, adding he’s thinking about moving to the province after graduation. “The idea of coming here was not just to meet students from other programs, but also to see what’s really going on here. This gives you an idea of what’s going on, and what’s here.”

“It’s an opportunity to learn about the problems, to address those problems, and help solve them,” said Krepsky.

“We want to help create the space we’re living in,” Bennett said.

“If I’m going to live here, I want to do what I can to help improve things,” added Henderson.

The winners of the 2019 Challenge Nova Scotia were from Pictou, Ivany, and Burridge campuses, respectively.