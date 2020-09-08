TRURO – What would normally be the first day of school is now the start of a week-long orientation for students at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Truro campus.

Lech Krzywonos, the principal of the campus, says the grounds will be quiet for most of the year as the organization decided to move to an almost entirely virtual academic year.

“We’re really taking our time with orientation, because with this academic year, a lot of time is needed,” said Krzywonos, about the full week of orientation.

“When we started looking at the education sector under the pandemic, we at NSCC really put some thought into what our full year would look like. Every decision we have made has been on the advice and with the cooperation of Public Health.”

The campus principal says those at NSCC throughout the province questioned if the pandemic would only affect the autumn classes, or would it be the entire full year. What if they planned for only the first part of the academic year, and the second wave hit?

“We needed some stability in our planning, to be able to give our students that stability so they could make plans for the full academic year,” said Krzywonos.

The vast majority of the NSCC programming throughout Nova Scotia has moved to an online platform. Those that can’t be solely online has a hybrid look – there’s a component that can’t be done online and can only be done in person.

“But that’s a low population of our student body,” Krzywonos said, adding digital animation is the only program that will see students at the campus often. Other programs, he says, will have students on campus for one week in either October or November, depending on the program schedule.

The college was going to have screening at the Truro campus for students and staff, however has since moved to a self-evaluation process. Individuals determine their own eligibility of meeting the entrance criteria on a daily basis.

In shared and public spaces, masks must be worn. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own mask, however there will be masks available at the doors if needed. Frequent handwashing is required, as is physical distancing when possible. If distancing can be maintained in the classrooms, masks may be removed.

“We also know who is in the building. Staff members and students has their own card they swipe at the door, and if someone enters without a card, we have sign-in book for everyone to sign for contract tracing,” said Krzywonos.

“We’ve tried to align with the norm in the community.”

The campus, he adds, has partnered with Public Health for those students or staff members who need to be tested.

“If there are students with any needs, such as a ride to be tested, we are here to support them,” he noted.

The biggest difference for the Truro campus this year, however, is no residents will be living on site. But that’s not a bad thing.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to do some significant renovations to that building.”

Built in the 1960s, Davis Hall’s north wing saw its bathrooms renovated years ago. While being empty, the south wing is being gutted and brand new bathrooms are being installed, top to bottom. The daycare that calls the building home recently completed renovations thanks to funding from the province, however the ventilation in the building is still in progress.

“All the rooms are being gutted (in the south wing), they’ll have new ceilings, new paint, and they’ll all be single occupancy rooms, however some can be adapted to double occupancy if needed in the future,” said Krzywonos.

An almost empty campus is also allowing construction to proceed more smoothly when it comes to the pedway being installed between Forrester Hall and McCarthy Hall, with the latter also undergoing some exterior work.

While the Truro campus normally boasts a student population of about 800, the pandemic is impacting that number slightly. Two programs – Continuing Care Assistant and Practical Nursing – will have their start delayed in part due to the province’s decision, however it also allows last year’s students to finish up their course placements.

“There is a big question around our international students, as we’ve grown significantly with international students in the last few years,” Krzywonos said.

Last year, the Truro campus saw more than 60 international students. That number may or may not change, says the principal, depending on the student and if they’re wishing and able to complete a course online.

“Some may continue, but others may not. It’s a big unknown for the college province-wide.”

Although college has officially started for the academic year, there are still a number of programs at the Truro campus with availability, including law and security; adult learning; international business; academic and career connections; community recreation; child and youth care; and a new program of emergency management.

“There are a number of opportunities for people to still come to school this year. We’re unique in Truro because of the nature of our programming. We’ve put a lot into it so this year will still be of quality experience.”

Krzywonos said there were three guiding principles in the NSCC’s decision for this academic year, with the first being the safety of students and campus staff. Academic quality, he says, is the second, and whether or not the college can maintain that quality, and the final is acknowledging the college is part of the provincial system in getting the economy back up and running to improve the quality of life.