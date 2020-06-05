TRURO – The province has given a Public Health Act exemption for community graduation celebrations.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, announced the guidelines during an update on June 5. The government is allowing community organizations, businesses, or municipalities to hold a graduation celebration in place of a traditional graduation ceremony.

All public high schools in Nova Scotia will recognize and honour Grade 12 graduates receiving diplomas. This will be separate from any celebrations that might be held in the community.

“Graduation ceremonies are an important tradition not only for the students who worked so hard to get there, but for their loved ones who supported them along the way,” said McNeil in a press release. “The class of 2020 is moving on from high school during a unique time and while their festivities will look different this year, there are ways to celebrate safely. Congratulations to all of the graduates of 2020. I know the last few months of school looked quite a bit different, but I hope you’re proud of all you’ve accomplished.”

The community celebrations must be held by a recognized business, municipality, or community organization, such as a club, association, society, volunteer group, or faith-based group. The local municipality must be informed as supportive of the event, as well as police and fire departments, and Emergency Health Services.

“Living with COVID-19 continues to be a balance for us all. Unfortunately, students leaving school this year won’t have a traditional graduation ceremony or prom,” said Strang. “We want to support communities in recognizing these students, but it’s vital these celebrations are done safely, without risking the health of participants.”

Conditions under the exemption include:

attendees must arrive in a vehicle

all passengers in the vehicle must be from a single household or household bubble

graduates can be out of their vehicle to do things like cross a stage or take part in a parade of graduates as long as physical distance (two metres or six feet) is maintained between all graduates while they are out of their vehicle

organizers must communicate clearly with attendees in advance and ensure other public health protocols, like physical distancing, are followed.

A full list of the conditions and protocols under this exemption can be found at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/community-celebration-graduates.