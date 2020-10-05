PORTAPIQUE – The revitalization of the community hall in Portapique may help build positive forward-looking sense for its residents.

The Rotary Club of Truro and the community’s residents are together leading a new Portapique Community Build Up project following the tragedy that rocked the small close-knit community in April.

The campaign, which was just launched, has a fundraising goal of $500,000.

“What we’re really providing here is an opportunity to come together and strengthen community bonds,” said Alana Hirtle, chairwoman of the campaign and a member of the Rotary Club. “There is healing in creating something together.”

Over the past several months, project committee members have had their feet on the ground, gaining an understanding as to how the club could provide community support.

The revitalization of the community hall was the decision following consultation with residents through focus groups, community meetings, and one-on-one conversations.

When it comes to the hall, Hirtle says a lot of work has to be done to bring the building up to code. Old wood panelling needs to be removed and gyproc installed, a new water heater needs to be included, and interior ramps need to be repaired. The hall will also be fitted with a heat pump inside.

Outside the building, the roof needs a bit of work, and some windows need replacing.

“The interior we hope to have fixed up over the next couple of months, and the playground as well, with a lot of work being done this fall,” said Hirtle.

As she mentioned a new playground will be added to the property outside. The outdoor space will be developed and will also include a multi-purpose court and walking trail, among others yet to be determined.

The hall will also see an added 30’x50’ annex, hopefully next spring.

“The residents are most keen to see the interior renovated so they can start using that space warmly, and are keen for the playground as well,” Hirtle said.

It wasn’t even 24 hours after the tragedy began in Portapique and ended up taking the lives of 22 innocent victims, plus an unborn child, that Hirtle knew something needed to be done for the community.

“Rotarians are people of action. When we see a need, we feel it’s our responsibility to do something about it,” said Hirtle. “For us, we can do really big projects, and we have done really big projects. But it’s also how great of an impact can we have on the people involved.”

For the first few days, she says the thoughts surrounded creating scholarships or educational funds for children in the community, but as the days and months progressed, the focus shifted more to others in the community who were affected by the tragedy.

Andrew MacDonald, a Rotarian and Portapique resident, became involved in the conversation and started to seek out ideas from community members.

“The community will be all hands on deck for this project,” he said. “It gives us a strength of togetherness, and a positive step forward.”

MacDonald feels the project has already strengthened the bond among residents by including them in the process, all while being a fresh start for the community.

“It’s about them getting out, getting together, and working on the healing,” Hirtle added.The club is partnering with the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia, which will collect donations under the foundation’s ‘We Rise Again Fund’ (https://cfns-fcne.ca/en/weriseagainfund).

The foundation’s executive director, Daniel Holland, outlines their role: “At CFNS, our mission is to build strong and vibrant communities through effective philanthropy. As community builders, we are very happy to play this role, as an enabler, for the We Rise Again Fund.”