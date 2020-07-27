TRURO – Not even a year after a capital campaign was launched for a new building, construction has started on that dream for the Colchester Community Workshops (CCW).

Construction began this month on the former Halliday Building on Arthur Street. When complete, the new Delaney House will provide a total of 32,000 additional square feet for the organization.

“The success of this campaign is the direct result of countless hours of work by a strong committed group of individuals,” said Susan McCallum, executive director of the CCW. “Many people selflessly gave their time, energy, and expertise to ensure Colchester Community Workshops has the necessary space to offer quality client programming and training, while at the same time meeting our customer needs within our social enterprises.”

The former Halliday Building was purchased by CCW in 2018, and remediation of hazardous materials and environmental concerns was completed shortly thereafter. The interior of the structure was also completely demolished, and a capital campaign for renovations was launched in September 2019.

The project is expected to cost around $4.9 million, with as estimated completion date of June 2021.

Once open, Delaney House will host the CCW’s New to You store and Intercolonial Café on the main floor, which are both open to the public. The second floor will see six apartments for CCW clients with mobility issues, with one being fully-accessible for a client with physical disabilities. The second floor will also see board and lunchrooms, with most being storage or available for future uses.

Jol and Maura Hunter were named co-chairpersons of the capital campaign, and were acknowledged during the announcement on July 23.

“Jol, a few weeks ago, had mentioned there were and are many oars in the water to make this expansion a success,” said Wayne Gillis, the chairman of the construction committee.

Craig Johnson, chairman of the CCW Foundation, spoke about the Hunters’ contribution over the past 10 months, and says they “very seriously moved mountains” for the campaign.

“They not only led us through the campaign, but they very personally sought out and brought in a great number of pledges,” said Johnson. “The Hunter family has put in a countless number of hours and accomplished something truly special that will be felt in our community for decades to come.”

With the onset of construction to the facility, McCallum says it will serve to reduce anxieties and frustrations of both clients and staff.

“For several years now, they’ve held out the promise that we would eventually secure additional space, and at times it must have felt these were empty words as we tried to make due by reconfiguring and reshuffling our programs to take on just one more project,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of their clients in “immeasurable ways.”

It was the middle of March when clients were advised they wouldn’t be returning to the Workshops for the foreseeable future.

“This is a time of heightened anxiety for many of them as their routines have been greatly disrupted and their opportunities to interact with their peer groups have been greatly limited,” said McCallum. “While we have a return to work plan in the initial stages, it will be some time before we’re able to have everyone return to work and service will look very different.”

She says construction has proved positive of the Workshops’ re-opening, and their ability to serve not only their clients, but the community into the near future.

David Sprague, a client for more than a decade, can’t wait for the new facility to open, as it will give himself and his fellow participants more room to work.

“I’ll be able to leave my work on the table and come back to where I left off,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the space. I can work by myself if I want. It’s better for me to work by myself, because I work with sharp tools. I like to work with my back to the wall, so no one comes up behind me and startles me.”

He’s said it’s been a hard three months not being able to attend the Workshops, and is trying to get back as soon as he can.

“I need to work. It’s been a hard go.”

He’s spent his time since the Workshops closed to clients on the computer, sending messages to friends, and cleaning house, and he’s looking forward to getting back to work.

McCallum says Delaney House will incorporate design features, allowing them to secure Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification in the future, meaning a more inclusive environment for clients and the community alike.