TRURO – It’s not the beginning of his MLA term Dave Ritcey was expecting.

Ritcey won the March 10 byelection in the Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River riding just days before the province announced its first cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. On March 22, the province was under a state of emergency.

“It’s been busy, which I expected anyway, but it’s a different busy,” said Ritcey, a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus. “I started during a time of crisis, and now we’re in a tragedy.”

Ritcey was referring to the April 18 and 19 incidents that left 22 innocent people dead in a shooting rampage that also saw a number of people perish in fires.

“It was a really emotional day (April 20). Sometimes you don’t recognize the names, but then you start to see their faces and you realize, ‘I spoke to that person’. That’s how quickly things can happen.”

Thanks to the current coronavirus pandemic, Ritcey and Kendra Coombes, who won the byelection for Cape Breton Centre, haven’t even been sworn in. Instead, says Ritcey, they’ve been approved by the province as official MLAs of their respective ridings.

“The swearing in will happen when things calm down a bit,” he said.

During this time, the pandemic has also restricted Ritcey in being able to hire a constituency assistant and finding an office space, however that time will come. In the meantime, Ritcey has had support from the caucus, colleagues, and office staff, and is prioritizing calls and emails on the concerns of those in his riding.

“I’m trying to help people as much as possible. I care so much about my community and I’m trying to help in the best way I can,” he said.

Ritcey provides daily updates to community members (he doesn’t like to use the term constituents) on his Facebook page, and he’s been in constant contact with community stakeholders, such as the municipal units, business sector, and non-profit organizations.

“With me being heavily involved in the community before this, I’m connected to the community and feel comfortable in picking up the phone and reaching out,” he said.

Many of the concerns he’s heard from community members over the last month-and-a-half have been in relation to the coronavirus – understanding what it is, wondering how long it will last, and how business owners are going to survive the pandemic.

“Many of these businesses and community members were already living by means of very little, and then this happens,” he said, adding he’s constantly looking to see how government can help people, and what the next program might look like.

“You have to show empathy, you have to be caring. It’s important to listen, to try to understand what the needs are, and figure out how I can help.”

Ritcey said if he’s unable to help, it’s important to be honest and communicate that. The MLA says he’s on daily conference calls with three caucus chiefs of staff, which is his chance to ask questions on behalf of his community members.

“The biggest thing is that we need to get the province through this,” he said. “We need to get the community members through this. First it was COVID-19, and now we have to get through this tragedy.

“We need to start looking at what’s next, what our next measures are, and how we can support people.”

He said it’s also important to get people healthy again.

“Personal health is going to take a toll,” he said, especially in regards to frontline workers. Many people, Ritcey says, often say these frontline workers signed up for the job, but he disagrees.

“They’re seeing this day in and day out as they care for these people and then their families.”

Ritcey is encouraging his community members to reach out to him via email if they have any questions or concerns. He can be reached at ritceydave@gmail.com. Once an office is available, he will have a phone number people can call as well.

“I’ve been enjoying it, I really have been. I just want to make thing the best they can be for the riding. We will get through this, we will keep pushing along.”