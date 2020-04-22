TRURO – Corrie Ellison will always be Ashley Fennell’s hero.

“He was a kind soul,” said Ashley, about her friend for close to a decade. “He would always go out of his way to help people.”

Corrie, 42, was one of 22 people who died in a mass killing spree April 18 and 19 that began in Portapique. Corrie was visiting his father when a fire broke out nearby. Ashley said her friend ran in to the burning house to help those inside, and was killed when he came back out.

“He’s a hero, plain and simple, in so many ways. He will always be my hero. There’s not a lot of people you can call at three in the morning and they will take you out for coffee.”

Ashley, who admits she’s a recovering drug addict, said Corrie was always there for her, no matter the time of day. She said he was sort of like her sponsor. She met him almost immediately after moving to Truro from Cape Breton close to 10 years ago.

“He helped me get through so much,” she said. “If I called at three in the morning, he would jump for me.”

But Corrie was more than that to Ashley. When she was struggling financially this past Christmas, she said it was Corrie that helped out to make sure her son had a Christmas.

“He even sat there and made fun of me while I was decorating,” she said.

“It’s just not fair. He goes to help someone and he gets killed. Who does that?”

Ashley said they would spend as much time together as possible. They’d spend summer days swimming together at the Black Rock swimming hole outside Truro, make numerous coffee runs, and even went to The Price is Right Live! stage show when it came to Truro almost three years ago.

Corrie, she said, also made sure a trip to Magic Mountain was one Ashley and her son could really enjoy.

“He made sure I had to the money to go, and spend the day there, and have fun. He was just one of those people you could call on.”

She said going to the Price is Right event was her idea, but Corrie laughingly obliged.

“We had a blast,” she said, laughing when she remembered Corrie’s reaction to her saying if she got on stage and had to do math, she would struggle.

“He said, ‘if you get up there, just look at me, and I’ll help you out.’ But then he said, ‘if you get up there, I’m going to have to leave because I’ll just roar.’ And I could just see that look on Corrie’s face.”

She said the last communication she had with her friend was a week ago, when he messaged about a cigarette roller of his she had.

“I never got back to him with everything going on, and now I’m kicking myself in the ass I didn’t,” she said. “But now I still have the cigarette roller, which meant something to him. It was his grandfather’s, and now it’s extra special to me.”

Losing her friend so tragically has hit Ashley hard, who has been having trouble sleeping since she heard of his passing.

“I want people to know how helpful, caring, and loving he was,” said Ashley.

“People need to know how special he really was.”