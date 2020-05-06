WINDSOR – Those with cottages in Colchester and Hants counties might want to check their properties.

The Windsor District RCMP has arrested two individuals, including a 17-year-old girl, in regards to a number of break and enters into cottages. Police are advising people to check their properties in the event they are victims.

The investigation revealed several properties were broken into and damaged, with some items, including vehicles, being stolen.

As a result of the investigation, the RCMP has recovered several items believed to be stolen. Investigators believe that there may be several unreported incidents.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, owners of seasonal properties may not be checking them regularly.

“We appreciate everyone who is doing their best to follow the rules,” said Staff Sgt. Cory Bushell, of Windsor District RCMP, in a press release. “It’s important that we all do our part to ensure we are following the current guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Bearing that in mind, we’re asking people to check their recreational properties, and if they are not within your community, our advice is to contact a neighbour who lives near that property to check it for you.”

Windsor RCMP has arrested and charged a 42-year-old Windsor man, and a 17-year-old female from Hants County with a number of offences related to a series of break and enters and vehicle thefts in various locations in Nova Scotia. The incidents are believed to have been committed between March 20 and May 4 in Colchester and Hants Counties.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on April 4 has been charged with:

break, enter and commit an indictable offence (three counts)

theft under $5,000 (four counts)

theft of a motor vehicle (four counts)

possession of property obtained by crime (five counts)

mischief in relation to property (one count)

theft or forgery of a credit card (one count)

possession, use, or trafficking in a forged or falsified credit card (one count)

He has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Kentville provincial court on May 8.

The youth is facing the following charges:

theft of a motor vehicle (three counts)

break, enter, and theft (one count)

possession of property obtained by crime (one count)

She was released following her arrest on April 21. She is scheduled to attend youth court in Windsor on Aug. 11.

Property owners can report any thefts or damage to Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207.

If you have any information regarding this investigation and wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. For more information on the current rules in Nova Scotia regarding the State of Emergency, visit: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.

The investigation is ongoing. File #2020492380.