TRURO – Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nova Scotia, bringing the province’s total to 68.

As it has been over the past week, the new cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases. Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada.

There have been no cases of the virus spreading within the community.

Of those affected, one remains in hospital, while two have recovered and their cases are now considered resolved.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. If you have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough, you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.