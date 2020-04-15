TRURO – Another 32 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the province, the day after Premier Stephen McNeil says public health directives put in place to help curb the virus are working.

The province released projections showing the potential progress of the virus between now and June 30 – both with and without the public following the orders to stay home, social distance, limiting gatherings to no more than five people, and to practice good hygiene.

With more than 500 positive cases in the province, including another 32 announced on April 15, that number could be more than 900 if those public health measures weren’t put in place.

The projections also show that if Nova Scotians continue to follow public health orders, there could be 1,453 cases by June 30, but with poor compliance, cases could grow to 6,269 over that time period. The numbers are modelling estimates, developed by the Department of Health and Wellness, Nova Scotia Health Authority, and the IWK Health Centre. The projections can be found online at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/modelling/.

The projections show a flattened peak in total cases in May, which would continue into June if public health measures continue.

“The public health directives we’ve put in place are working,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “These projections clearly show complying with social distancing and other measures can save lives. But we have to stay vigilant. The coming weeks are crucial, and we must continue to follow the protocols.”

With the announcement April 15 of 32 new cases, that brings the total cases in the province to 549. The microbiology lab completed 885 tests on April 14.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU. Recovered cases has risen to 137.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.