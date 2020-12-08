TRURO – Residents across the province can now book an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 without having any symptoms.

Asymptomatic testing is recommended for those with a lot of close social interaction through gatherings or many social contacts.

“This is an opportunity for Nova Scotians to help keep each other safe, especially as we approach the holiday season,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in a press release. “By getting tested, you can help us limit the potential spread of the virus by detecting positive cases in people who do not have symptoms.”

Asymptomatic testing is available for people who:

do not have symptoms

have not travelled outside the Atlantic provinces within the past 14 days

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

In Central Zone, people can go to the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth for an asymptomatic test without an appointment.

In all other zones, appointments are required and can be booked online at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/, under the asymptomatic option. Appointments can be booked until Dec. 13.

In addition, pop-up sites are continuing throughout the province. Rapid tests are used at the pop-up sites, and sites are only open to those 16 and older.

Anyone getting tested through this process is not required to self-isolate while waiting for their test or results.

A negative test result is a good indication that a person is not able to spread the COVID-19 virus at the time of testing, however it doesn’t mean they could not become infectious in the few days following. Those with negative test results must continue to follow public health measures and if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and complete the COVID-19 self-assessment.

The number of tests that can be done is based on the need to prioritize testing of people who have symptoms and close contacts of known cases. Not everyone who comes forward for an asymptomatic test will necessarily get one.