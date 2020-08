TRURO – The number of active cases of COVID-19 are back on the rise in the province, with a total of six.

A new case was identified among the 575 tests completed on Aug. 19. The new case is in the Central Zone and its cause is under investigation by public health.

One person is currently in hospital.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 69,762 negative test results, 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases, and 64 deaths.