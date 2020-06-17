TRURO – No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia in the last eight days.

A total of 505 tests for the coronavirus were done on June 16.

“The past few months have been difficult for our province and it’s great to see Nova Scotians start to return to our day-to-day lives,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “As the weather gets nicer, I encourage everyone to get outside and experience all that our province has to offer. But please continue to take care, be safe, and follow public health advice and rules.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 49,775 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths, and two active COVID-19 cases. Two individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU, and 997 cases have been resolved. None of the active cases are in the province’s long-term care facilities.

With consistently low numbers of known cases and a steady decline, the Nova Scotia Health Authority is slowly reintroducing some inpatient hospital visits, beginning June 23.

As of that date, hospital inpatients will be permitted to identify one designated essential support person – a family member or friend – as a visitor. The designated person may rotate weekly.

“It is hard for patients to be separated from their loved ones during a hospital stay. This change is meant to support the care and mental well-being of our inpatients while at the same time keeping public health measures in place to protect patients and staff,” said Madonna MacDonald, health authority vice-president of Health Services.

All visitors must:

be feeling well at the date and time of the visit

maintain a physical distance of two metres (six feet) from patients and staff at all times

wash their hands when entering and leaving the hospital and when entering and leaving the patient’s room

go directly to and from the patient’s room, or visit location, and remain there for the duration of the visit

be screened upon entry. Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in self-isolation, or being tested for COVID-19 due to recent travel or potential exposure to the virus will not be permitted to enter.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask and cannot sit on the patient’s bed, use patient washrooms, share devices, books, food, or bring gifts or cards.

Patient care teams will schedule visits, minimizing the total number of visitors in a unit at one time to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

Scheduling of visits, visiting hours, as well as frequency and duration of visits will vary by site or inpatient unit based on the ability to manage and monitor public health guidelines. Care teams will be in touch directly with designated visitors to go over the new protocols and schedule visits.

Do not contact the hospital to arrange a visit.

All other visitor restrictions currently in place will continue. Patients attending the hospital for appointments or procedures will continue to be asked to visit alone. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. mobility concerns, substitute decision maker in place, etc.) patients can bring a support person.