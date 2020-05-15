TRURO – Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province, along with four new deaths.

The deaths, which bring the total in the province to 55, all occurred at Northwood in Halifax Regional Municipality.

With eight new cases identified, the province has seen 1,034 confirmed cases. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 473 Nova Scotia tests on May 14.

Along with the announcement on new cases and deaths, the province of Nova Scotia has announced it will extend the state of emergency by another two weeks. The order will take effect at noon May 17 and extend to noon May 31, unless government terminates or extends it.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will announce more easing of restrictions during a video update on May 15 at 3 p.m. This update will be livestreamed on https://novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast.

Three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia have active cases of COVID-19. Northwood currently has 25 residents and 15 staff with active cases. One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 35,375 negative test results, 1,034 positive COVID-19 test results, and 55 deaths. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU, and 918 have recovered.

