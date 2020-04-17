TRURO – A woman in her 80’s in Cape Breton is the fourth Nova Scotian to die as a result of complications related to the coronavirus.

The province says she passed away on April 17.

“Its with great sadness that I have to tell you that another Nova Scotia family is now grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “As I offer them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we must all continue to work together to fight this terrible disease.”

Along with announcing the death, the press release says 27 new cases were identified among the 966 tests completed on April 16. Nova Scotia’s total cases is at 606.

The province has also extended its state of emergency for another two weeks, until May 3.

As of April 16, there were eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 55 residents and 43 staff.

To date, the province has 19,506 negative test results, 606 positive COVID-19 test results and four deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU. One-hundred and seventy-seven individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.