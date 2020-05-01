TRURO – The province has extended the state of emergency another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency was put in place at noon on March 22, for a period of two weeks. The province has extended it before it expired ever since. This state of emergency will be in place until noon May 17, unless the government ends or extends it.

Along with the announcement of the state of emergency extension, the province announced one new death and 12 new cases of COVID-19.

The new death occurred at Northwood, a long-term care facility in Halifax Regional Municipality.

“The thoughts and best wishes of all Nova Scotians are with everyone at Northwood. To the family and loved ones of this individual, please accept our deepest condolences,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “Many people, representing many organizations, are working hard to help Northwood address this virus. This support will continue as long as it is needed.”

As of May 1, Nova Scotia has 959 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twelve new cases were identified among the 812 tests completed on April 30.

To date, Nova Scotia has 28,883 negative test results, 959 positive COVID-19 test results and 29 deaths. Ten individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Five-hundred and ninety-two individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.