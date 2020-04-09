TRURO – Complications related to the coronavirus has claimed the life of another woman in Nova Scotia.

The province announced its second death in relation to COVID-19 on April 9. The woman, in her 90’s, had underlying medical conditions and died April 8 at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

“The death of a loved one is never easy. Unfortunately, this virus makes the loss of a family member all the more difficult,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release issued April 9. “I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family as they grieve. Together, we have the power to stop this disease.”

Among the 980 tests completed April 8 at the lab in Halifax, 31 cases tested positive. That brings the province’s total up to 373 cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 12,177 negative test results. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Ten individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU. Eighty-two individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

The list of symptoms being screened for has expanded. If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment: