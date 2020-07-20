TRURO – A single active case of COVID-19 remains in the province.

No new cases were identified on July 19 when 357 tests were completed.

To date, Nova Scotia has 60,072 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths; 1,003 cases have been resolved.

Beginning July 22, long-term care facilities are allowed to entertain more outdoor visitors, while limiting indoor visits. They’re also able to implement a return to some activities for residents.

Each facility can decide on what changes they implement based on their own operational considerations and space. Adult Residential Centres and Regional Rehabilitation Centres licensed by the Department of Community Services will also implement indoor visits under the same guidelines.

For indoor and outdoor visits, limited numbers of visitors will be allowed with scheduled appointments. Residents and visitors must wear masks and physical distancing must be observed. Limited physical contact, such as a hug, is allowed.

Residents and staff can gather in groups of 10 or less for dining, recreation, or socializing without physical distancing. Groups should remain consistent and visitors are not permitted to join. Sightseeing bus trips for groups of up to 10 people (including residents, staff and driver) are also allowed. Residents and staff can’t get off the bus and thorough cleaning before and after each trip is required.

Licensed hair salons within long-term care homes are permitted to re-open to serve residents only.

Drivers and passengers of public transportation will be mandated as of July 24 to wear a non-medical mask. Children under two and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt. Passengers are asked to use their own masks as much as possible. Government will help public transportation services with supplies of masks for people who can’t bring their own. Public transportation includes municipal transit buses and ferries, school buses, community transit vehicles, and private taxis and shuttles.