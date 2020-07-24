TRURO – It’s been a week-and-a-half since the province last identified a new case of COVID-19.

No new cases were announced on July 24, however the province has once again renewed its state of emergency.

The order will take effect at noon July 26, and extend to noon Aug. 9, unless government terminates or extends it.

The microbiology lab in Halifax completed 677 tests on July 23.

To date, Nova Scotia has 61,626 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, one active COVID-19 case; 1,003 cases have been resolved. There are currently no individuals in hospital as a result of COVID-19.