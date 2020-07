TRURO – Three active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia.

No new cases were identified among the 372 tests completed on July 2. For each of the three days prior to July 2, one new case was identified, and all three remain the only active cases in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 54,317 negative test results, 1,064 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and 998 resolved cases. Two individuals with resolved cases remain in hospital.