TRURO – Nova Scotia has gone six days without confirming a new case of COVID-19 in the province.

The province announced on June 15 no new cases were found among the 456 tests completed on June 14.

June 15 is also the day visits can resume at long-term care facilities and homes for persons with disabilities.

“COVID-19 has been hardest on seniors and those with disabilities living in nursing and special care homes. It has been lonely and difficult, but it has been necessary,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “I understand it is not the long-awaited hug you have been craving, but sitting in the fresh air for a visit with a loved one is a good first step. If we do this properly and keep everyone safe, you will be able to get that hug when the time is right.”

There are currently no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 49,100 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths, and three active COVID-19 cases. Two individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU, and 996 cases are resolved.