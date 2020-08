TRURO – Another new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia.

The case was among the 582 tested on Aug. 13 and is in the Northern Zone of the province. It’s currently under investigation by public health. It’s the only known active case in Nova Scotia.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 67,712 negative test results, 1,072 positive COVID-19 cases, and 64 deaths. There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.