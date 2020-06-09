TRURO – The 62nd death has been reported in the province in connection to the coronavirus.

The province announced on June 9 a woman in her 70’s in the Central Zone died in relation to COVID-19. She had underlying medical conditions and was not a resident in a long-term care facility.

As of June 9, Nova Scotia has had 1,060 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One new case was confirmed out of the 578 tests completed June 8. Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality, is the only facility with an active case of COVID-19 – a resident.

The province announced it’s reconciling and consolidating its data sources, to ensure all its publicly reported data comes from one source. Panorama is the province’s public health reporting system and updated data is to be reported sometime this week.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the pandemic at 3 p.m. on June 9. The update will be livestreamed online at https://novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast.