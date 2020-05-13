TRURO – Another three deaths in relation to the coronavirus have been announced at Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

The deaths were announced May 13, which bring the provincial total to 51.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere condolences to those families who are grieving the loss of a loved one today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “Northwood continues to receive all support possible from the province and our health system partners as we continue to slow the spread of this horrible virus.”

Four new cases were confirmed in the 502 tests completed on May 12.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 64 residents and 13 staff with active cases. One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 34,604 negative test results, 1,024 positive COVID-19 test results, and 51 deaths. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, and 870 have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.