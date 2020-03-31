TRURO – Nova Scotia has another 20 new cases of coronavirus confirmed, bringing the provincial total to 147.

Most cases are still connected to travel or a known case. As reported yesterday, public health has concluded one case is the result of transmission within the community.

To date, four staff and two residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place for both residents and staff.

With community spread having been identified, it is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people, and stay at home as much as possible.

The individuals affected range in age from under 10 to over 80. Four individuals are currently in hospital, while 10 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the online assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, Nova Scotia has 5,763 negative test results and 147 confirmed cases.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, hand washing posters, and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.