TRURO – The Nova Scotia Health Authority has made a change to its visitor restrictions at the province’s health facilities.

The health authority announced the changes, effective immediately, on May 22. Restrictions have been in at all facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the restrictions reviewed and updated as needed.

The health authority is now allowing two support people for those receiving palliative care or medical assistance in dying; children admitted to the hospital; and those in labour and birth.

One support person is now permitted for children in outpatient settings; patients needing assistance including (but not limited to) cancer care, some emergency, outpatient or critical care situations, discharge planning (a healthy person to pick up a discharged patient); and patients with significant cognitive or physical disabilities who need an essential person in order to receive care.

Anyone with questions regarding the exceptions should talk to their care team.

The health authority is advising anyone who feels unwell (fever/chills/sweats, new cough or a cough that’s getting worse, sore throat, runny nose/nasal congestion, headache or shortness of breath) or is waiting for COVID-19 test results, not to visit a patient at a health care facility.