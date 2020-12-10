TRURO – Pop-up testing for COVID-19 will be in Truro on Dec. 10 and 11.

The free testing will be done at the Colchester Legion Stadium on Lorne Street from 1:30 to 8 p.m. both days. It’s available for those over the age of 16 without any symptoms of COVID-19, who have not been to any potential exposure sites, and who have not travelled outside the Atlantic bubble.

Results are expected within two hours, and no health card is required to have testing done.

Volunteers are still needed for the pop-up tests; anyone interested in volunteering can email volunteers@praxes.ca.