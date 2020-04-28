DARTMOUTH – Adam Heskett has been writing off and on for about 20 years.

It’s something he does mostly for himself, but for family and friends as well.

But when his pen hit the paper in the aftermath of Canada’s largest mass shooting April 18 and 19, the Dartmouth man didn’t expect such a wide-spread reaction to his poem titled ‘Perseverance.’

“It flowed out because of the moment. It felt natural, and it fell together quite easily.”

It was on Sunday when Heskett wrote the piece. He slept in because of the weekend, and as he does in the mornings, turned to social media and online news sites to check in on the latest coronavirus news.

“The active shooting was one of the first things to pop up in Twitter,” said Heskett. “I was more shocked as the day went on.”

Heskett says he didn’t know any of the 22 victims who lost their lives over the 13-hour rampage.

“But I have friends who knew some of the people. Something like this really puts things into perspective.”

The day after writing Perseverance, Heskett posted it to his Facebook profile. Since then, he’s had close to 11,000 people react to his post, and almost 21,000 people have shared it.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up, but every time I looked at it, the numbers kept jumping up.”

Heskett has given Hub Now permission to print his piece in its entirety. Copyright remains with the author.

PERSEVERANCE



We were hit by the largest non-nuclear explosion and still stand.

We were hit by a second explosion on Magazine Hill and still stand.

We lost people in different Springhill Mine disasters and still stand.

We lost people in Westray Mine and still stand.

We were hit by Hurricane Juan and still stand.

We were hit by White Juan and still stand.

We were hit by Hurricane Dorian and still stand.

We were hit by the COVID-19 and still stand.

And we were just hit by the biggest mass shooting in Canadian history and we WILL still stand.



Why? Because we are the lighthouse upon the rocks of Peggy’s Cove standing as a beacon of light for the rest of the country to see.



This is just another wave and we will stand.



And we’ll continue to stand against the next unknown wave and the next unknown wave.



Because THAT’S who we are as Maritimers.



Mourn for those who have passed, pray for those who are still here, help those who need it, and persevere.



